Amit Shah, Health Minister to meet Kejriwal, L-G tomorrow to discuss COVID-19 crisis in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to hold a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of SDMA to review the situation in the capital regarding COVID-19, tomorrow at 11 am, Office of Home Minister said on Saturday.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other senior officers would also be present in the meeting.

Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said. As many as 71 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. This is the first time when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,877-- was recorded on June 11.

