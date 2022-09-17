Amit Shah in Hyderabad: 'People now will have to bear the Nizam-rule for only 13 more months'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah

Amit Shah in Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the year-long celebrations of 75 years of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. While addressing the Telangana Liberation Day program he said that India got independence in 1947, but Hyderabad is still ruled by the Nizams. He also said that the people here will now have to bear this for only 13 months.

"After so many years, there was a desire in this land that the Hyderabad Liberation Day should be celebrated with the government's participation. But unfortunately, 75 years have passed and those who ruled this place could not dare celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics," Shah said.

He has also requested the three chief ministers – K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana, Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka and Eknath Shinde of Maharashtra – to observe the inaugural day of commemoration with suitable events in their states. The State of Hyderabad which was under Nizam's rule was annexed into the Union of India after a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.

In an apparent dig at Telangana Chief Minister KCR's parallel event, Shah said, "They celebrate, but not as Hyderabad Liberation day, they still have fear. I want to tell them, remove fear from your heart and Razakars cannot take decisions for this country as it got independence 75 years ago. "Many people had made promises, during elections and during agitations. But, after coming to power, they turned back due to the fear of 'Razakars' (armed supporters of Nizam rule)," he said.

"I want to congratulate Modi because he understood the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and decided to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day," he said.

