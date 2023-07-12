Amarnath Yatra 2023: Over 1.4 lakh pilgrims perform darshan at holy cave so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Porters carry Amarnath yatri on palanquin to shrine temple from base camp in Baltal

Amarnath Yatra 2023: The Amarnath Yatra has continues to attract a significant number of devotees, with the number of pilgrims having darshan at the Holy Cave surpassing 1.4 lakh since July 1. According to an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir today, 9,155 Amarnath devotees paid obeisance at the Holy Cave.

Among the pilgrims who visited Amarnath Cave on Wednesday were 6995 males, 1918 females, 122 children, and 120 sadhus. Thousands of Amarnath Yatris traverse mountainous routes along Pahalgam and Baltal axis with much fervor to perform darshan at Holy Cave. To ensure that this religious pilgrimage becomes a memorable and life-changing experience for the yatris, approximately 30 government departments are providing their services relentlessly. The officers and officials are making strenuous efforts to extend essential services and basic amenities at every destination to pilgrims.

The arrangements put in place for the convenience of the pilgrims have received positive feedback, with every pilgrim expressing satisfaction and pleasure.Due to this reason and belief, Amarnath Yatra has gone global captivating devotees including NRIs and citizens of different countries.

Two foreign nationals from California, United States (US) also fulfilled their 40-year-old dream by undertaking the holy pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra. They were inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda's idea of spirituality. After visiting here, they expressed joy and happiness and stated it was a dream come true."There is a particular kind of peace that prevails in these mountains. We hope this kind of peace can prevail everywhere,” one of the foreign pilgrims.

The pilgrims coming from different countries become ambassadors of hospitality, peace and spread the message of spirituality in their nations. Pertinently, a couple of days ago, 33 yatris from Nepal had also come to pay darshan at Amarnath Cave. On their way, they were facilitated and warmly welcomed by the administration. The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023.

