Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather for third consecutive day

Amarnath Yatra 2023 : Amarnath Yatra was suspended temporarily for the third consecutive day until further notice due to bad weather on Sunday.

Sunday marked the third day of the suspension of the holy yatra. It had been suspended on Friday as well as Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Udhampur after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed on account of bad weather.

The 250-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country while the Mughal Road connects Bufliaz town in Jammu's Poonch district to the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 80,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas since the beginning of the yatra on July 1. Meanwhile, the 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31.

