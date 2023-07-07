Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to inclement weather conditions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pilgrims on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

Amarnath Yatra 2023: The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended on Friday due to bad weather conditions as rain lashed many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The heavy downpour forced the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage along both the Baltal and the Pahalgam routes. The yatra will resume once the weather improves.

"The yatra has been suspended and no pilgrim is being allowed to move towards the holy cave shrine this morning," news agency PTI reported citing the officials.

As per the reports, a batch of 4,600 pilgrims on its way to the Pahalgam base camp have been stopped in Chanderkot, while another group of 2,410 devotees travelling to the Baltal camp has been allowed to proceed.

Earlier on Thursday, as many as 17,202 pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine. Over 84,000 pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine so far. Three people have died this year during the Amarnath pilgrimage, according to officials.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

