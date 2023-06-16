Amarnath Yatra 2023: Army Commander reviews security, operational preparedness

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarnath Yatra 2023: Army Commander reviews security

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army's strategic Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, on Friday, reviewed the security and operational preparedness along both the Northern and Southern routes for pilgrimage. The annual pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 this year and is likely to culminate on August 31.

The Army Commander was accompanied by commanders of the counter-insurgency Kilo and Victor forces. Lt Gen Ghai was briefed on the multi-tier security set-up, medical arrangements, emergency response mechanism and other infrastructure development for the successful conduct of the yatra, the Army said.

Army Commander reviews security

“#ChinarCorpsCdr Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai reviewed the security & operational preparedness along both the Northern & Southern routes for #Amarnathyatra2023 today. The Corps Cdr was accompanied by GOsC of CIF Kilo & Victor who briefed on the multi-tiered security set up, medical setup, emergency response mechanism & other infrastructure development for the successful conduct of the #Yatra,” Chinar Corps said on Twitter.

Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1

The 60-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to commence on July 1. According to officials, the Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecasts of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra’s App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing several services online.

Food items banned during Amarnath Yatra

More than 40 food items have been banned at the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the pilgrims have been advised to achieve physical fitness by walking at least 5 km a day. The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board said in its health advisory issued on Thursday.

As per the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) advisory, the foods that have been banned include heavy pullav, fried rice, puri, bathura, pizza, burger, stuffed parantha, dosa and fried roti, bread with butter, cream-based foods, pickle, chutney, fried papad, chow mein among other fried and fast food items. Keeping in view the health of the devotees, the board has recommended healthy options like cereals, pulses, green vegetables and salad along with a few rice dishes.

Latest India News