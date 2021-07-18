Follow us on Image Source : AMAR CHITRA KATHA Amar Chitra Katha turns 54, celebrates its special day

Amar Chitra Katha Day turned 54 on Saturday, July 17. The popular publisher of graphic novels and comics introduced a five-hour Live Quiz Marathon on India, among other activities, to celebrate its special day.

With over 6 different varieties of quizzes and themes that centre around India, it promised to be an event for all ages and will have something for everyone from 8 to 80 year-olds.

"It is our absolute honour and pride to celebrate 54 years of Amar Chitra Katha. From the first 'Krishna' to our latest 'Valiant Women', these iconic comic books continue to provide a crucial link to India's grand past, for multiple generations of Indian children. This year we have a host of exciting events and activities planned to celebrate this special day, including new comic books, new ACK juniors and a 5 hour quiz marathon which we hope will create a new record in live quizzing in India," Preeti Vyas, President & CEO, Amar Chitra Katha said.

"ACK DAY QUIZ MARATHON is the longest ever live quizzing that has been attempted by an Indian publication. Our quiz marathon's uniqueness lies in the fact that it focuses purely on questions that centre around India's legacy, a release said.

"The themes and the formats of the various quizzes promise to grasp the attention of the audience, school kids and grandparents alike. With prizes to be won every hour the ACK DAY QUIZ MARATHON is one of a kind," it added.

Reena Puri, Executive Editor, Amar Chitra Katha said that she looks back with gratitude at being given the chance to be a part of this wonderful storytelling company for 30 years. "Having worked with Founder Editor, Anant Pai for 15 of those years, I am happy that we have never faltered from his vision of strengthening a child's self-confidence by aquainting her with her heritage through stories. Our journey is far from over. In fact we have taken a giant leap into the world of digital media and have taken storytelling to a whole new level, staying true to our role as one of India's foremost storytellers," she said.

