Declare cow national animal, make its protection a fundamental right of Hindus: Allahabad HC

Cow should be declared as the national animal of India, the Allahabad High Court said on Wednesday. According to LiveLaw, the court also said that cow protection be made a fundamental right of Hindus.

"...because we know that when country's culture and its faith gets hurt, the country becomes weak," the court said while denying bail to one Javed who was accused of slaughtering a cow.

As per the LiveLaw report, the court said that fundamental right is not only the prerogative of beef eaters, rather, those who worship the cow are financially dependent on cows, also have the right to lead a meaningful life.

The court said that the right to life is above the right to kill and the right to eat beef can never be considered a fundamental right, the report stated.

"The cow is useful even when she is old and sick, and her dung and urine are very useful for agriculture, making of medicines, and most of all, the one who is worshipped as a mother even is she gets old or sick. No one can be given the right to kill her," the court was quoted as saying in the report.

Further, it said: "Not only Hindus have understood the importance of cows, Muslims have also considered the cow as an important part of India's culture during their reign. Slaughter of cows was banned by 5 Muslim rulers. Babur, Humayun and Akbar also prohibited the sacrifice of cows in their religious festivals. The Nawab of Mysore, Hyder Ali, made cow slaughter a punishable offence.

From time to time, various courts and the Supreme Court of the country, considering the importance of the cow, have given many decisions keeping in mind its protection, promotion and the faith of the people of the country, and the Parliament and the Legislative Assembly have also made new rules with time to protect the interests of cows.

It is very painful to see that sometimes, those who talk about cow protection and prosperity, become cow eaters. The government also gets the cowshed constructed, but the people who have been entrusted to take care of cows, do not take care.

There are many such examples, where the cows die due to hunger and disease in the cowshed. They are amidst the filth. In the absence of food, the cow eats polythene and as a result, dies after getting sick.

The bad condition of cows, who have stopped giving milk could be seen on the roads and streets. Sick and mutilated cows are often seen unattended. In such a situation, it comes to the fore as to what those people are doing, who promote the idea of conservation of the cow.

