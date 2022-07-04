NCW seeks action against Akhilesh Yadav for tweet against Nupur Sharma on Prophet row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCW seeks action against Akhilesh for tweet on Nupur Sharma

Highlights The NCW has asked the UP government to initiate action against the SP leader

The NCW has also asked the state government to inform it of the action taken

SC on Friday came down heavily on Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet

Akhilesh Yadav surrounded himself in controversy as the National Commission of Women (NCW) sought action against the Samajwadi Party president for his tweet against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

According to the details, the NCW has written a letter to the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and has sought action against Yadav.

Taking suo moto cognizance of Akhilesh's tweet on July 1, the NCW has asked the state government to initiate action against the SP leader under the relevant provisions of law.

The NCW has also asked the state government to inform it of the action taken within three days.

Akhilesh had tweeted that "not only the face but body should also apologise and punitive action should be taken for attempting to disturb harmony and peace in the country".

His comment referred to the top court saying "Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the nation".

What Supreme Court said on Nupur Sharma controversy

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, the bench held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing. She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court said.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet during a TV debate triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries.

The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

"These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country... These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or political agenda or some other nefarious activities", the bench said.

The court's observations against the suspended BJP leader come in the backdrop of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur by two men, who had posted videos online, claiming that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

"She has a threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country… this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the bench said when Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh pointed out that she was facing threats to life.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | 'Will discuss issue...': Law Minister Rijiju on SC's observations on Nupur Sharma

Latest India News