AirAsia Pune-Bengaluru flight cancels take off

Follow us on Image Source : PTI This is not the first time that an aircraft from the company has made an emergency landing.

Highlights The airline expressed regret for the cancellation

The number of people aboard the flight still remains unknown

A passenger took to Twitter to express dissatisfaction over the airlines decision to abort take-off

AirAsia's Pune to Bengaluru flight i5-1427 was cancelled take off at the last moment on Sunday after it faced some technical glitches. The airline expressed regret for the cancellation. Meanwhile, The number of people aboard the flight still remains unknown.

The airline in an official statement said, "AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled take-off and returned to bay due to a technical reason." The airlines did not share any further details.

Earlier a passenger tweeted, "For some reason Air-Asia Pune-Bengaluru Airbus A-320 aircraft suddenly aborted t-off at Pune airport. After rolling on RWY 28 At almost 50knots the aircraft aborted take off and went back to the apron."

This is not the first time that an aircraft from the company has made an emergency landing. Earlier, another Air Asia flight from Ranchi to Chennai made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar due to medical reasons, authorities said.

A passenger onboard felt uneasy and complained of breathing difficulty following which the flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar, officials said. Basant Kumar Paswan (40) was taken to the Capital Hospital here for treatment, the official said, adding, three family members also deboarded with him.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Passenger injured due to severe turbulence in SpiceJet flight in May died in September, says airline

ALSO READ | Kerala: Flights at Thiruvananthapuram airport to remain suspended for 5 hours

Latest India News