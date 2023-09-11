Bengaluru-bound AirAsia India flight returns to Kochi airport after take-off due to technical snag

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

An AirAsia India flight returned minutes after taking off from the Cochin International Airport in Kerala’s Kochi, airport sources said on Monday (September 11).

The Bengaluru-bound flight from Kochi which carried 168 passengers and six crew members left late Sunday night and suffered a technical glitch soon after lifting off at 11.15 PM, sources added.

A full emergency was declared at the airport after the flight returned.

"An AIX Connect flight departing from Kochi for Bengaluru, returned back after take-off due to a minor technical issue. The actions of the crew were in line with the airline protocol of placing safety above all," an AIX Connect Spokesperson said.

AIX Connect Private Limited is also known as AirAsia India, sources said.

Alternate arrangements were made for the passengers, the spokesperson said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to the travel plans," the spokesperson added.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the flight landed safely at midnight, sources said.

The emergency was withdrawn immediately after the safe landing of the aircraft, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

