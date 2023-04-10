Follow us on Image Source : AIR INDIA (TWITTER) Air India deboards unruly passenger from Delhi-London flight

Air India on Monday deboarded a passenger from its Delhi-London flight as the passenger allegedly got engaged in a brawl with flight crew members in mid-air. The Delhi-London (AI-111) flight turned around due to the 'unruly' passenger onboard. The airline has lodged a complaint against the passenger with the Delhi Airport Police. As per the latest updates, the passenger is currently at the PS Delhi Airport.

Flight returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport

The sources said flight AI 111, which had around 225 passengers, returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here as there was an unruly male passenger onboard. The unruly passenger was deboarded at the airport and later the flight took off for London Heathrow, they added. A statement from Air India on the incident was awaited.

Another flight suffered technical issue

Meanwhile, an Air India aircraft that was to operate a flight from the national capital to San Francisco suffered a technical issue before take-off and returned to the stand on Monday morning, sources said. The airline replaced the aircraft and later the flight took off for San Francisco.

There were little over 200 passengers onboard, the sources added. According to the sources, the plane had pushed back and returned to the stand before take-off due to a technical issue. Later, the passengers were accommodated in another aircraft. There was no immediate statement from Air India.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | BIG Tragedy averted! Air India-Nepal Airlines planes on collision path mid-air I What happened next

ALSO READ | Air India makes another voluntary retirement offer to its non-flying staff above 40 years of age

Latest India News