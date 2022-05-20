Air India plane makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport after engine shuts mid-air

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Air India plane makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

An Air India plane had to make an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport after its engine shut down mid-air. A PTI report said that an A320neo plane of Tata Group-run airline returned just 27 minutes after taking off.

Sources told PTI that one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical issue.

The pilots of the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9.43 AM. With that engine being shut down, the pilot landed back at the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, sources said.

The A320neo planes of Air India have CFM's Leap engines on them.

Air India spokesperson said the passengers were flown to the destination Bengaluru after a change of aircraft on Thursday.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting an investigation into this incident, sources said.

"Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our Engineering and Maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue," an Air India spokesperson said when asked about the incident.

