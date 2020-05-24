Image Source : PTI Agra reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 851

With eight new COVID-19 cases, the number of positive cases in Agra mounted to 851 on Sunday. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 98, while 722 patients have so far recovered from the infection and returned home, Agra District Magistrate PN Singh said. Two more deaths of coronavirus patients were reported in the city, taking the death toll to 31, a senior officer said.

Even as new corona cases daily have not been in two digits in the last eight days, the district administration is in no mood to relax the lockdown restrictions till May 31. The containment zones remain sealed, though public movement has increased on the main MG Road during the day.

(With IANS Inputs)

