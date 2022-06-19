Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Will give preference to Agniveers...': BJP leader Vijayvargiya draws flak over controversial remark

Highlights Kailash Vijayvargiya said he will give preference to Agniveers to hire them as security in BJP.

The Congress accused him of insulting soldiers.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi also called out Vijayvargiya on the comment.

Agnipath Scheme: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvergiya seems to be drawing flak from opposition as well as his own party leaders, after he said he will give preference to Agniveers to hire them as security in BJP office. "I will give preference to an Agniveer to hire him as security in BJP office, even you can...People have faith in armymen," he said.

While the Congress accused him of insulting soldiers, Vijayvargiya alleged the "toolkit gang" was twisting his comments and all he meant was that the excellence of these soldiers will be utilised in whichever field they go to after completing their tenure.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi also called out Vijayvargiya on the comment. "Indian Army is a medium of service to Mother Bharati, not just a 'job'." Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

What was Kailash Vijayvargiya's remark?

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Indore, Vijayvargiya made the remarks while defending the Centre's Agnipath scheme on four-year contractual military recruitment that has sparked protests in many parts of the country and is being questioned by many parties.

“In Army training, first is discipline and second is following orders. He will undergo training and when he comes out (of the armed forces) after four years of service, he would have Rs 11 lakh in his hand. And he would also walk around with the badge of Agniveer on his chest,” Vijayvargiya said.

He went on to say, “If I have to have security (personnel) here in this BJP office, I will give priority to Agniveer” - a remark which was shared on social media by many who criticised him for it.

Latest India News