Congress Khariar MLA Adhiraj Mohan quits party ahead of Odisha Assembly election

Assembly Election 2024: In a big blow to Congress ahead of the Assembly election, Khariar MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi tendered his resignation from all positions, including the primary membership of the party. There is widespread speculation that Panigrahi might join the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Panigrahi, the MLA from Khariar in Nuapada district, sent his resignation to state party chief Sarat Pattanayak.

Adhiraj Mohan quits Congress

In his resignation letter to the Congress state president, the MLA gave no reason for leaving the party. "I would like to inform you that, I am hereby tendering my resignation from all positions, including the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect. I thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve the nation and my state for 25 years with passion and dedication. Kindly consider and accept my resignation for which I will be delighted to you and the party," he said in a letter to Pattanaik.

It is pertinent to mention that in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJD suffered defeats in the Khariar Assembly constituency.

Odisha Assembly Elections

Odisha will go to polling from May 25 in four phases in the upcoming Assembly elections, announced and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the first phase of voting will be on May 13, second phase on May 20, third phase on May 25, and fourth phase on June 1.

In 2019, the Bhartiya Janata Party won 8 seats and secured a 38.4 per cent vote share. The Biju Janta Dal won 12 seats with a massive 42.8 per cent vote share while Congress could win only 1 and get 13.4 per cent.

