Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Come out of Twitter and Facebook': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' rout in West Bengal

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has termed the party's debacle in West Bengal Assembly elections as a 'humiliating loss'. Chowdhury, who heads the Congress' Bengal unit, said that the party needs to "come out of Twitter and Facebook" and admitted that there is a need for a change in the functioning.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Chowdhury said that he cannot expect any "bright prospects in this present situation".

"However, things certainly will change because the credibility of the Narendra Modi government has been reducing day after day," he told the daily.

The Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore in West Bengal said that the party should be able to put forth its point more vigorously and "not confine itself to Twitter or WhatsApp" but hit the streets in support of common people.

"...otherwise this opportunity also will be lost," he said.

"We should hit the streets because there’s no dearth of issues and people are suffering a lot," the 65-year-old politician said, adding that the Modi government has failed miserably in dealing with the Covid situation.

"Only the Congress and its allies can be the alternative," he said.

Though the BJP failed in its effort to dislodge Mamata Banerjee from power in Banerjee, it's for the first time that it will be the main opposition party in the state assembly, rising from a measly three seats in 2016 to 77. The Trinamool Congress retained power with 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to the polls and secured a third straight term in office.

The Left and the Congress, which ruled the state for decades, will this time have no representation as their alliance with the ISF the Samyukta Morcha mustered a vote share of less than 8 per cent.

