Adani Foundation to provide financial support to children of victims in Morbi bridge collapse

Adani Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Adani Group announced a deposit of Rs 5 crore as to provide shelter to 20 children who lost one or both parents in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse on Tuesday. The foundation also handed over a commitment letter to the district collector of Morbi.

At least 135 people lost their lives and over 180 were injured when a swinging bridge built in the 1880s over the Machhu river in Morbi collapsed on the evening of October 30, 2022. According to official records, seven children were orphaned while 12 children lost one of their parents in the bridge collapse.

The foundation is also working with the Morbi district administration to set up an assistance amount of Rs. 25 lakh each for these children as well as provide assistance to the unborn babies of pregnant women who lost their husbands in this tragedy.

Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, Dr. Priti Adani said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and share the immense pain of those who lost their loved ones. Young children are the most severely affected, many of them are yet to be told that their mother or father or both will never return home. The very least we can do is to ensure that these children have the means to grow, get a good education and lead fulfilling lives. Thus, we have decided to set up a fund to provide them with the necessary financial support," she said.

The Adani Foundation, in consultation with officials overseeing the relief efforts, will keep a certain amount of the funds secured in a fixed deposit for the 20 children so that the principal amount remains intact. The Executive Director of Adani Foundation, Mr. Vasant Gadvi handed over the commitment letter for the principal amount to the District Collector of Morbi.

