Gujarat Bridge Collapse: HC raps Morbi civic body, says 'acting smart' after authorities fail to show up

Morbi Bridge collapse : Gujarat High Court on Tuesday accused the Morbi Civic body of 'acting smart' after authorities failed to show up at the hearing.

Earlier, the Gujarat High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of Morbi bridge collapse incident and sought a report from the state government on the entire tragedy within a week.

The notice had been sent to state government officials including Home Department, Urban Housing, Morbi Municipality, State Human Rights Commission.

