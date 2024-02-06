Special 'Aastha' train flagged off from Jammu to Ayodhya carrying over 1,100 devotees

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The train was flagged off by BJP general secretary (organisation) Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid the fervent display of religious devotion and resonating chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', a specially arranged 'Aastha' train embarked on its journey from Jammu to Ayodhya on Tuesday, marking a significant pilgrimage for over 1,100 devotees. The ceremonial departure from the Jammu railway station at 11:55 am was graced by the presence of Ashok Koul, BJP general secretary (organisation) for Jammu and Kashmir. He flagged off the train amidst an atmosphere charged with spiritual anticipation.

The pilgrimage holds significance as it marks the first collective visit of a substantial number of Ram devotees to Ayodhya since the auspicious consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

Another train to be flagged off tomorrow

Speaking at the event, Koul expressed enthusiasm among devotees of Lord Ram in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the deep-rooted spiritual connection that transcends geographical boundaries. "Congratulations to everyone here. This is the first train being flagged off from Jammu today. Trains to Ayodhya from here will continue starting today.

Another train will run from here tomorrow (Wednesday)," he said.

Praising the efforts of the Jammu people for the construction of the Ram temple, Koul mentioned their participation in Kar Seva and the fight for the temple's construction. "A large number of people will be going to Ayodhya to perform darshan of Ram Lalla and all arrangements have been made for them," he added.

Devotees throng to Jammu railway station

Chanting Ram Bhajan and 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, the enthusiastic devotees and their families thronged the Jammu railway station to be part of the flagging-off ceremony. "We are happy to be part of this inaugural train from Jammu. I never thought of visiting Ayodhya to see a temple with my own eyes. Ram has fulfilled my wish," said 72-year-old Karam Chand Sharma, who, along with others, participated in the battle for the construction of the Ram temple.

Nirmala Devi expressed her happiness that she will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I will be fortunate to see Ram Ji with my own eyes. I am thankful to all, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for this," she said.

