Ayodhya Ram Mandir Distance: How to reach by Train, Air and Bus

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayodhya Ram Mandir: How to reach by Train, Air and Bus

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to host the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple on January 22. The grand event will witness the presence of several dignitaries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with him, Bollywood celebrities and sportspersons will also grace the occasion. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is scheduled to commence in the afternoon and continue for an hour, preceded by early morning celebrations on Monday. The event will be telecast live across many cities in India, and the central government has announced a half-day for its employees on Monday to enable them to attend the event. As the sacred 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple draws near, the excitement to participate in this historic event is intensifying. In case you're planning to attend the ceremony, here's how you can travel to Ayodhya by train, air, or bus.

By Flight:

Ayodhya is now proudly equipped with its international airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023. This dedicated airport offers direct flights to and from major cities, ensuring convenient access to Ayodhya for all visitors. The airport, aptly named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, is a gateway to the spiritual wonders that await in Ayodhya.

Alternative airports in nearby cities can serve as convenient entry points for those unable to find direct flights to Ayodhya. Gorakhpur's Mahayogi Gokrakhnat Airport, Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, and Prayagraj and Varanasi airports are all well-connected to Ayodhya and offer a range of domestic flights. Upon arrival at these airports, various transportation options, including taxis and buses, are readily available to whisk you away to Ayodhya.

By Train:

From Delhi, several direct trains such as the Ayodhya Express and Vaishali Exp operate between the two cities, with the journey taking approximately 8-10 hours. If you're travelling from Mumbai, you can board on Avadh Express or Panvel-Gorakhpur Express, although the journey duration varies depending on the specific train chosen. Similarly, Ayodhya is well-connected to Kolkata by trains like the Doon Express and Kumbha Express, with a journey time of around 14-18 hours.

By Road:

Ayodhya is well-connected to nearby cities and towns through a well-developed road network. Travellers embarking on a road trip to Ayodhya can enjoy the picturesque landscapes and cultural diversity of Uttar Pradesh. Highways such as the Lucknow-Ayodhya Highway offer smooth and hassle-free journeys, allowing you to immerse yourself in the beauty of the region.

For those travelling from Delhi, the road trip to Ayodhya takes approximately 8 to 10 hours, depending on traffic and the specific route chosen. Alternatively, road trips from cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bangalore are also viable options for reaching Ayodhya at your own pace, with an opportunity to explore the unique attractions of each region.

To assist you in planning your pilgrimage, here's an approximate road distance chart from major cities in India to Ayodhya:

City Road Distance to Ayodhya Delhi Approximately 700 km Mumbai Approximately 1575 km Kolkata Approximately 920 km Chennai Approximately 1950 km Bengaluru Approximately 1900 km Hyderabad Approximately 1300 km Ahmedabad Approximately 1400 km Nagpur Approximately 810 km Kochi Approximately 2450 km Guwahati Approximately 1250 km Jaipur Approximately 750 km

Local Transport Options

Upon arriving in Ayodhya, various local transport options are available to take you to the revered Ram Mandir. Auto-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws are readily available, providing a convenient and eco-friendly means of transportation within the city.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya: 8 places to visit near Ram Mandir