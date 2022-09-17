AAP MLA arrest: 'Kept weapons, cash on Amanatullah's instructions,' claims arrested aide Hamid Ali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP MLA Amanatullah was arrested on Friday.

AAP MLA Amanatullah arrest: Hamid Ali Khan, close aide of AAP MLA Amanatullah, claimed he kept weapons and cash on the leader's instructions. He also added that all cash transactions were done on his instructions, said ACB sources. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's business partner Hamid Ali arrested was by South East Delhi Police under Arms Act early Saturday morning. His premises, along with that of Amanatullah Khan's, was raided yesterday by ACB. A pistol, some bullets & Rs 12 Lakhs cash were recovered from Hamid Ali's residence.

Reacting to Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan's arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the BJP of continuing with its "Operation Lotus" to "break" the AAP leaders. Khan, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, officials said.

"First, they arrested Satyendar Jain but there is no evidence against him in court. They raided my residence. Nothing was found. Then they initiated a fake probe against Kailash Gahlot, and now they arrested Amanatullah Khan. Operation Lotus continues to break each leader of AAP," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read: Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested under Arms Act day after MLA's arrest; AAP calls it 'Operation Lotus'

Latest India News