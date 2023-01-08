Aap Ki Adalat: How Gautam Adani received gift worth Rs 60,000 crore on his 60th birthday? | KNOW DETAILS HERE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aap Ki Adalat: Gautam Adani received gift of Rs 60,000 crore on his 60th birthday | KNOW DETAILS HERE.

Aap Ki Adalat : The new episode of the iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' was aired on Saturday (January 7) wherein India’s richest industrialist Gautam Adani faced some tough questions from India TV's Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma.

On being asked the difficult question that Adani group's chairman only thinks about himself or not, he clearly replied and said that he always do 'charity' for needy and poor people of the society.

Adani gave the example that in the month of June (2022) he celebrated his 60th birthday. On this occasion, his family members asked him that what he wants as a present on his special day. Gautam Adani replied and said, "I want to give Rs 60,000 crore as charity to our foundation on my birthday and one must fulfill his/her desire of doing something in their life if it strikes their mind."

Adani's spouse Dr Priti G Adani runs a 'foundation' for the welfare and well being of needy people for which Gautam Adani donated Rs 60,000 crore.

Adani Foundation focused and worked on few important aspects after receiving the big charity amount.

Focused on health, education and skill development

Announcement will be made on this in the coming 2-3 months

Ensuring about how this giant amount will be utilised for poor/needy people in future

Know more about Dr Priti Adani:

Gautam Adani's wife Priti Adani is running Adani Foundation. She is an educationist and a qualified doctor with Bachelors in Dental Surgery (BDS) and has been treading a path hitherto less travelled in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) space.

Priti Adani focuses on the mantra of growth along with goodness. She has been spearheading Adani Foundation, her brainchild, passionately for two decades now- ensuring that the Adani Group helps transform the lives of as many people as possible.

Under her guidance and leadership, Adani Foundation has been carrying out its activities in four core areas namely- Education, Community Health, Sustainable Livelihood Development, and Infrastructure Development.

At present, the Foundation is helping uplift 3.4 Million people annually across 18 states of the country.

Amazing Facts About Aap Ki Adalat

The 'Aap Ki Adalat' show has been iconic in more ways than one. Over its 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, it has seen over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defence Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states.

Aap Ki Adalat videos have over 1.7 billion views across digital platforms. Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within the news genre. Aap Ki Adalat is the world's most-watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

WATCH THE LIVE INTERVIEW HERE:

ALSO READ: Aap Ki Adalat: What Gautam Adani said on his successful business ventures? WATCH

ALSO READ: Aap Ki Adalat: India’s richest industrialist Gautam Adani makes BIG revelation on PM Modi | WATCH

Latest India News