Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: AAP to contest in all 68 seats in November 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP to contest all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in November 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party's state in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, Ratnesh Gupta on Monday said that the party will contest all 68 seats in the state Assembly elections in November 2022.

This is the 6th state after Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, and Goa where the AAP is contesting for Assembly elections, Ratnesh Gupta added.

Earlier, In a bid to make a foothold in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the AAP on Tuesday took out a massive “Tiranga Yatra”, giving a call to establish a Ram Rajya in the state and equating it with true nationalism and communal harmony.

The rally was led by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with nearly 10,000 people -- almost all carrying Tricolours and raising slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Vande Mataram” -- participating in it.

Also ranting the air with the slogan of Ram Rajya Lana Hai, Hindu Muslim ko Ek banana hai” (we have to establish Ram Rajya and unite Hindus and Muslims), the participants covered a distance of barely two kilometers from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shuja Ud Daulah to Gandhi Park in the city in five hours.

ALSO, READ | AAP MP Sanjay Singh Country under an undeclared emergency

Latest India News