Aam Aadmi Party to contest Lok Sabha polls 2024, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh news: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest both the Lok Sabha polls 2024 and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh next year, said party national secretary (organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak in New Delhi today (July 30).

Chairing a meeting of AAP's Arunachal Pradesh unit, Pathak suggested strengthening the party organisation and connecting with the masses. He urged party workers to work for the poor and downtrodden.

Replying to Arunachal unit general secretary Toko Nikam’s request, Pathak said the party will hold a mass rally in the state. The Arunachal unit AAP president Yamra Taya highlighted the prevailing situation in the state.

He outlined the major policies of the party which include the repeal of Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (APUAPA), solution to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak issue, providing free water, electricity, education and health to all.

