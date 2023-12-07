Thursday, December 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 7, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 7, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2023 21:14 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Rajasthan cm face, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, assembly election results 2023, chief
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 7, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Suspense continues over choice of CM for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Yogi meets PM, Vasundhara meets BJP leaders in Delhi

  • Congress leaders led by Digvijaya Singh blacken electronic voting machine outside Bhopal Raj Bhawan

  • Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, makes controversial remark over DNAs of people from Bihar and Telangana

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News