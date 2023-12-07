Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 7, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Suspense continues over choice of CM for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Yogi meets PM, Vasundhara meets BJP leaders in Delhi

Congress leaders led by Digvijaya Singh blacken electronic voting machine outside Bhopal Raj Bhawan

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, makes controversial remark over DNAs of people from Bihar and Telangana

