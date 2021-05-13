Thursday, May 13, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How floating bodies reached the Ganga river bank in Patna?

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How floating bodies reached the Ganga river bank in Patna?

New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2021 21:50 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Why more than 300 bodies were buried in sand on Ganga river bank in Unnao, UP.
  • Exclusive: How floating bodies reached the Ganga river bank in Patna?
  • Exclusive: Will Indians get 216 crore doses of Covid vaccines from August?

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

