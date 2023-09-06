Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 6, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Modi tells ministers to give a “proper response” to opponents of Sanatan Dharma.
- Both Houses of Parliament will start working in new building from Ganesh Chaturthi (Sept 19).
- First meeting of Kovind Committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’ took place today minus opposition.
