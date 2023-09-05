Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 5, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Ruckus over the remarks of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Dayanidhi on Sanatana Dharma, BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, saints protested, Congress, allies kept silence.

Demonstrations, strikes across the state in protest against police action on Maratha reservation supporters in Jalna, Maharashtra.

Arvind Kejriwal opposed One Nation, One Election, said, this will reduce the price of one cylinder to Rs 5000. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary gave clarification.

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News