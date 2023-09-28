Thursday, September 28, 2023
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 28, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 28, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Published on: September 28, 2023 21:36 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 28, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 28, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Was Khalistani terrorist Nijjar killed by Pakistani spy agency ISI?
  • Was arrest of Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira by Punjab Police an act of political vendetta? How did Congress react? 
  • MP, Rajasthan poll: Akhilesh Yadav has lunch with tribals in MP, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan address joint rally in Bhopal, CM Ashok Gehlot meets people in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

