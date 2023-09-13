Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 13, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- 300 girls packed inside one classroom in Bihar, several girls fainted, ground reports from Vaishali, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Hajipur, Gopalganj reveal sad state of govt schools
- Opposition INDIA alliance asks member parties to start seat-sharing talks, joint rally in Bhopal in October
- PM Narendra Modi felicitated by party workers at BJP office for G20 success
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.