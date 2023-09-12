Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 12, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 90 BRO projects, including airstrip, helipads, roads, bridges, tunnels, on India-China border

Farooq Abdullah, Priyanka Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti demand rollback of removal of import duties on American apples, walnuts, Commerce ministry clarifies

DMK minister K Ponmudi says, INDIA alliance formed to fight Sanatana Dharma, BJP objects

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News