Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 12, 2023

In today's episode:
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 90 BRO projects, including airstrip, helipads, roads, bridges, tunnels, on India-China border
- Farooq Abdullah, Priyanka Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti demand rollback of removal of import duties on American apples, walnuts, Commerce ministry clarifies
- DMK minister K Ponmudi says, INDIA alliance formed to fight Sanatana Dharma, BJP objects
