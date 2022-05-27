Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 27, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: After putting Aryan Khan in jail for 26 days, NCB gives clean chit. Who’s the real culprit?

Exclusive: UP CM Yogi recites Urdu couplet to make a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Assembly

Exclusive: Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna revolts, asks CM Gehlot to accept his resignation

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

