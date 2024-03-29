Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 28, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Drama in Delhi court as Arvind Kejriwal alleged ED probe as ‘political conspiracy’, Court extends his ED custody till April 1, PIL to remove him from CM post quashed by Delhi HC

Confusion continues in Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav may now change Meerut candidate, Aasim Raza’s nomination rejected in Rampur

RJD agrees to leave 9 seats for Congress in Bihar, announcement likely tomorrow, Congress may not get Purnea seat

