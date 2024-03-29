Friday, March 29, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 28, 2024

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2024 0:43 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Drama in Delhi court as Arvind Kejriwal alleged ED probe as ‘political conspiracy’, Court extends his ED custody till April 1, PIL to remove him from CM post quashed by Delhi HC
  • Confusion continues in Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav may now change Meerut candidate, Aasim Raza’s nomination rejected in Rampur
  • RJD agrees to leave 9 seats for Congress in Bihar, announcement likely tomorrow, Congress may not get Purnea seat

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

