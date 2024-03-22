Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- What will be the political fallout of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest? Is ED’s case in Delhi liquor excise scam solid?
- AAP workers stage protests in Delhi, Mohali and other cities against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
- Congress, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party, Left and other opposition leaders meet Election Commissioners, demand intervention after Kejriwal’s arrest
