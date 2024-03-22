Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

What will be the political fallout of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest? Is ED’s case in Delhi liquor excise scam solid?

AAP workers stage protests in Delhi, Mohali and other cities against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Congress, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party, Left and other opposition leaders meet Election Commissioners, demand intervention after Kejriwal’s arrest

