Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 20, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
PM Narendra Modi on USA visit, Yoga in New York, key talks with Joe Biden
-
International Yoga Day tomorrow, but Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Burq opposes Yoga Diwas in UP madarsas
-
Residence of gangster Rakesh Yadav demolished with bulldozers in Gorakhpur, UP
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.