Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 4, 2022

Monday, July 04, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2022 23:52 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Did Uddhav govt’s Congress minister try to project Umesh Kolhe’s murder by jihadis as a robbery case? 
  • Exclusive: Were Nupur Sharma’s supporters in Amravati being given threats on phone since 3 weeks?
  • Exclusive: Audio conversation of a ‘jihadi’ in Amravati threatening a doctor for supporting Nupur Sharma

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

