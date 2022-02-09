Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 9, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 9, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi described Akhilesh, Jayant as ‘do ladke’, who are ‘fake Samajwadis’?
  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi said, Congress leaders fear when I speak about Gandhi dynasty?
  • Exclusive: Why Karnataka govt opposed any move in High Court to allow Muslim girls to wear hijab

