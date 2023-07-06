Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 6, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan performs ‘penance’, washes feet of tribal who was urinated on
-
Muslim Personal Law Board leaders meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seek Congress support on UCC issue
-
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, ‘Opposition spreading rumours’ about his chair in jeopardy
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.