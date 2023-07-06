Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 6, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan performs ‘penance’, washes feet of tribal who was urinated on

Muslim Personal Law Board leaders meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seek Congress support on UCC issue

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, ‘Opposition spreading rumours’ about his chair in jeopardy

