In Pictures | Indian Army's undying spirit of victory

Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
Army Day Parade 2020: The Indian Army showcased its military might at the majestic Army Day parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt on Wednesday. In a first, Captain Tania Sher Gill, an officer with Army’s Corps of Signals, lead all-men contingents at the Army Day parade.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2020 12:34 IST
Army Day 2020: India is celebrating its 72nd Army Day today. To honor the soldiers of our country, who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and more than anything the love for the country, the Army Day is celebrated every year at all Army Command headquarters. The nation also pays tribute to the valour of the bravehearts on this day and thank them for their selfless service.  The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year because on this day in 1949, the Indian Army got its first army chief. Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as the reins of the armed force as first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

In his first speech on Army Day, Chief Gen M M Naravane said the soldiers are the strength of the armed forces and added that India has “zero-tolerance” for terrorism. He said that the borders are strongly guarded and that India is ready for any future warfare.

On scrapping of Article 370, that provided special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief called it a “historic” step. “Abrogation of Article 370 will help Jammu and Kashmir integrate with the mainstream. The historic step has disrupted proxy war by our western neighbour.”

Army Day Parade 2020: Pictures

Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane inspects the guard of honour during the Army Day Parade at Cariappa Ground, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Indian Army Parade at Delhi Cantt

Army soldiers display their war skills during the Army Day Parade at Cariappa Ground

Indian Army display their war strenght during the Army Day Parade at Cariappa Ground

Indian Army annual parade 2020 from Carriapa Ground

Soldiers display their war skills during the Army Day Parade at Cariappa Ground

Army soldiers display their war skills in the Annual ArmyDay Parade 2020" from Carriapa Ground

Capt Tanya Shergill- Corps of Signals. An Officer, Leading her Signallers, in Field and on Parade- Army Day2020 at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi

Army Day Parade 2020 from Carriapa Ground

