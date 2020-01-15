Image Source : PTI This Army Day, Army chief General Naravane has a clear message for Pakistan

Hailing the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" Army chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday said the move has disrupted plans of the "western neighbour and its proxies". Addressing the gathering at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground in the national capital, the army chief said the armed forces have "zero tolerance against terrorism." "We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them."

On August 5 last year, the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 that gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories.



The Army chief said, "Abrogation of Article 370 is a historic step. It will prove to be important in integrating Jammu and Kashmir in the national mainstream. This decision has disrupted the plans of our western neighbour and its proxies".

Gen Naravane said the country had to face some security challenges last year.

Whether it is LoC or LAC, we have ensured security with activeness and strength

"Not only it countered proxy war but other situations. Whether it is LoC (Line of Control) or LAC (Line of Actual Control), we have ensured security with activeness and strength," he said, adding the situation at northern borders (China border) is relatively peaceful.

The Army chief said the situation along the LoC is linked with situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today, we remember those who have made ultimate sacrifice for the country. It will keep inspiring the coming generations," he said.

Mentioning his visit to Siachen last week, he said he was extremely happy to see all the ranks brimming with confidence at the post.

"In last few days, some of our soldiers achieved martyrdom due to avalanche. We will always remember their sacrifice," he noted.

Dhanush and K-Vajra gun systems were showcased for the first time in the Army parade.

