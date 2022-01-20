5G rollout: After cancelling several flights, Air India resumes B777 operations to US

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 5G rollout: Air India resumes B777 operations to US

Highlights Air India had received approval from US authority to resume operations, airline officials said

Air India had on Wednesday cancelled more than eight flights to the USA

The Federation of Indian Pilots had expressed concerns over 5G rollout and disruption in flights

Air India on Thursday resumed B777 operations to the United States amid 5G rollout by the country. According to airline officials, Air India had received approval from the country's authority to resume operations. Due to the 5G rollout, Air India had on Wednesday cancelled more than eight flights to the USA.

"Boeing has cleared Air India to operate in the USA on B777. Accordingly, the first flight has left this morning to John F Kennedy. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago and San Francisco. Arrangements to carry stranded passengers are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into the USA has been sorted," said Air India.

Upon flight cancellations on Wednesday, Air India had said, "Due to deployment of the 5G communications in the USA, we will not be able to operate the following flights of January 19, 2022."

Recently, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), with a strength of 6,000 pilots, had expressed concern over possible interference of 5G wireless signals with sensitive aircraft equipment such as radio altitude meters, threatening aviation safety.

"It is important to fully understand and reduce potential 5G signal interference with radio altimeters that are integral to aircraft security systems. We understand that the activation of these services is a part of India's select Coming soon in cities," read the January 4 FIP letter.

Further, in the letter, the FIP mentioned that if 5G deploys pilots may face safety issues while operating flights.

"5G signals could interfere with the Radio Altimeters that airliners, bizjets and general aviation aircraft rely on low altitude flight that it issued a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) on the 'Risk of Potential Adverse Effects on Radio Altimeters' of 5G deployment. In response, the largest network carriers in the US, including Verizon and AT&T agreed to temporarily pause the advent of 5G service to allow the FAA more time to address concerns about interference," the FIP letter reads.

Possibly Indian carriers are waiting for assurance before the operation from US-based federal aviation administration and aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

However, Boeing declined to comment on the 5G issues.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Air India curtails US operations over 5G roll-out; US airlines warn of 'massive flight disruptions'

Latest India News