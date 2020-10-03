Andhra: 14 minor students, their parents contract virus after COVID positive couple holds tuition classes

Image Source : PTI 14 minor students, their parents contract coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 14 students in Andhra Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19, apparently through their tuition teacher. According to the officials, the students, all below 12 years of age were attending tuition classes run by a couple in Guntur district of the state. The couple had earlier tested COVID positive. Now, parents of a few of those students have also tested coronavirus positive, the officials said.

According to a report with NDTV, Dr Seshu Kumar, PHC, Bhatluru village has said 14 children aged between 8-12 years had been attending tuition at a common point.

"On September 25, one person died of COVID-19 at Guntur government hospital. So far the area where he came from was a green zone with no cases. We tested 250 people of who 39 turned out positive. Fourteen were children from 8-12 years who had been attending tuition at a common point," Kumar was quoted as saying.

The report also stated the teacher works with a junior college in Narasaraopet, while his wife was pregnant and had reportedly tested positive before delivery.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a notice to the teacher for violating the COVID-19 protocols and conducting offline classes after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

