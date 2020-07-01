11 sadhus found COVID-19 positive at Ahmedabad's Maninagar Swaminarayan Gadi

Image Source : FILE FILE IMAGE

At least 11 sadhus tested positive for coronavirus in Ahmedabad's Maninagar Swaminarayan Gadi on Wednesday. The Mukhtajivan Swaminarayan Sevashram was declared a containment zone following the detection of COVID-19 virus in the sadhus.

About 14 more micro containment zones were added. Meanwhile, nine colonies were decontained as well. The city now has 46 micro-containment areas.

The state of Gujarat reported its highest single-day increase in the number of coronavirus patients at 675 on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 33,318. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic rose to 1,896 with 21 COVID-19 patients succumbing. At least 368 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 24,038.

Ahmedabad district saw 215 new cases, followed by Surat at 201.

