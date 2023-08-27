10-year-old boy's body found hanging in Assam BJP MP's residence, police probe on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The police initiated a prove into the matter.

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy's body was found hanging at the residence of Lok Sabha MP Rajdeep Roy in Assam's Cachar district on Saturday. The police on Saturday said the boy was the son of a domestic help.

The body was found with a cloth wrapped around the neck, Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police Subrata Sen said.

The victim's mother was working in the house of the BJP leader as a domestic help for two-and-a-half years and was originally from Dholai area, he said.

MP's reaction

"My staff called the police they broke open the locked room and took the body to the medical college, but he was declared dead. I immediately called SP Numal Mahatta and urged the police to follow SOPs for investigation because it was an alleged suicide case: Silchar MP, Dr Rajdeep Roy after a minor's body was found at his residence.

"The body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination. We are investigating the matter," Sen, who visited the spot soon after receiving information, said.

