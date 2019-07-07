Yogi Adityanath writes to HRD minister urging him to establish IISER in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has written to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' urging him to establish an IISER in the state.

In his letter, Adityanath has said the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has been providing inter-disciplinary education and in order to promote science education, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has established seven such institutes in the country.

"Uttar Pradesh is India's largest state in terms of its population of 23 crore and a huge section of it consists of youth, who are in search of educational and employment opportunities.

"With the establishment of an IISER, new avenues will open up for the state in terms of education and employment and the future of the youth will also be secured," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has written in his letter to Pokhriyal.

