Gearing up for Yoga Day, PM Modi posts 'Vakrasana' video

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared another video of his animated version performing the 'Vakrasana' that he said helps spinal cord in gaining flexibility.

Demonstrated 'Vakrasana' or the spinal twist yoga pose, the animation took the audience step by step through each detail and also explained the benefits.

"Have you ever practiced Vakrasana? Its advantages are numerous and long lasting. Watch this video," Modi tweeted.

With a few days left for June 21, Modi urges every person to prepare for the day that was designated as World Yoga Day on his suggestion at the UN General Assembly speech in 2014, and over the last five years it has only improved its reach throughout the world.

Governments of many nation mark the day in a big way with thousands participating in mass Yoga events across the country. Modi is expected to join an event in Ranchi this year.

