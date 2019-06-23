Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi remember Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

Image Source : PTI Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on his 66th death anniversary.

"I join the nation in paying tributes to the great nationalist Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. He was a visionary leader, who sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the nation. Nation is ever grateful for his contributions and services," Naidu said in a series of tweets.

He said that Mookerjee "worked tirelessly for the development of the nation" and left an "indelible mark" as an "eminent educationist, reformer and administrator".

"He served with distinction as Union Industry Minister and was a distinguished Parliamentarian. He continues to inspire millions of men and women to serve the motherland," the Vice President said.

Modi also took to Twitter and wrote: "Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Martyrdom Day. A devout patriot and proud nationalist, Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life for India's unity and integrity. His passion for a strong and united India continues to inspire us and gives us strength to serve 130 crore Indians."

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah also remembered the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. "For Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjeeji, only nation was supreme, that is why he sacrificed power and everything else for the unity and integrity of the country. Mookerjee was the person who launched the first nationalist movement. He was against one country, two legislations, two emblems and two Consitutions," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

"With the aim of rebuilding India, Dr. Mookerjee founded the Jan Sangh. Today, if we can go to Jammu and Kashmir without a permit and West Bengal is an integral part of India, it is all due to Mookerjee's sacrifice. I bow at the feet of such a patriot on his martyrdom day," the BJP chief wrote.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here, its working President Jagat Prakash Nadda said: "The whole country demanded an inquiry into the death of Mookerjee, but Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru did not order it. History is witness to this. Mookerjee's sacrifice will never go in vain and the BJP is committed to this cause."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "My humble tributes to Jana Sangha founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. His immense contribution to our country will always be remembered."

Mookerjee died as a detainee in Jammu and Kashmir on June 23, 1953, after arrested at Lakhenpur on 11 May while trying to enter into the state illegally to protest against a law that prohibited entry of Indian citizens there without a permit.

