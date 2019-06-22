Google marks 87th birth anniversary of iconic actor Amrish Puri with doodle

Amrish Puri's 87th birth anniversary

Today is 87th birth anniversary of legendary actor Amrish Puri and Google paid tribute to the renowned artist with a doodle. Born in Punjab in 1932, Amrish Puri marked his acting debut at the age of 39. He later went on to portray some of the most memorable villains of Indian cinema. Amrish Puri worked in more than 400 films in languages varying from Hindi, Marathi to Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and English. Most of the 90s kids remember him for his iconic role as Mogambo in in the1987 cult classic Mr India starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. His signature dialogue from the movie- Mogambo khush hua (Mogambo is pleased) is still quite popular.

The doodle features a sketch of the actor on an orange background and has been made by Pune-based guest artist Debangshu Moulik. "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again-and you might end up like Indian film actor Amrish Puri, who overcame an early setback on the way to fulfilling his big screen dreams," said Google in a post.

Amrish Puri breathed his last on January 12, 2005, due to cerebral hemorrhage, at the age of 72.