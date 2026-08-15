Independence Day exclusive: Dia Mirza recalls meeting air force families while filming Operation Safed Sagar

New Delhi:

For Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, working on the Netflix series, Operation Safed Sagar, offered an opportunity to look beyond the soldier at the people who continue to hold families and homes together while their loved ones serve. Speaking exclusively to India TV about her research for the project, the actor said what stayed with her most was the courage of military families, whose sacrifices often remain out of the spotlight.

Families of military personnel live with uncertainty, long periods of separation and the knowledge that a phone call can change everything. Yet, as Mirza observed, they continue with everyday responsibilities, raising children, caring for parents, working and celebrating festivals.

What surprised Dia Mirza while shooting Operation Safed Sagar?

Playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa made Mirza think more deeply about this often unseen aspect of military service, as she said, "When one person wears the uniform, in many ways the entire family serves. Their sacrifice may be quieter, but it is no less profound."

While talking about her research for the show, the actress said, "What stayed with me most was the extraordinary courage of the families. We speak so often about the bravery of those who serve on the frontlines, and rightly so, but there is another kind of courage that exists quietly at home. Families live with uncertainty, long absences and the constant awareness that a phone call could change their lives forever. And yet, they continue with everyday life, raising children, caring for parents, going to work, celebrating festivals, often without allowing their fear to become visible.

Dia Mirza on her association with Operation Safed Sagar

According to Mirza, she developed a great relationship with a few people from the cast and crew during the making of Operation Safed Sagar. But some of her most important associations were with those individuals who lent their experiences to the story of the series.

The actress told India TV, "I genuinely enjoyed the company of the entire cast and crew. There was something about the nature of the story and the approach of the director, writers and producers that created a great sense of responsibility and camaraderie amongst us. But some of my most meaningful connections were also made with the people whose lives we were portraying and with the families at the Indian Air Force base we shot at. Spending time with those whose lived experiences informed the world we were portraying. When you are telling a story rooted in real events and real sacrifice, those interactions remind you that this is not simply a performance. You are carrying someone’s memory, someone’s family history and an important chapter of our country’s history. That brings a different kind of humility to the work."

As India marks Independence Day, Mirza's reflections offer a reminder that the experience of service extends beyond those in uniform.

About Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar is based on the 1999 Kargil War and the Indian Air Force's role in the conflict. The series follows the IAF’s air operations during the war, which were carried out under the codename Operation Safed Sagar.

For the unversed, Netflix series cast includes Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Amrita Bagchi, Vinay Pathak and Mohan Kapur, other than Dia Mirza. The series is directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava.

Also Read:

Operation Safed Sagar Review: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth lead a sincere tale of the IAF's Kargil mission